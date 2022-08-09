The break from the hot and dry weather will continue for a few more days. Thunderstorms look likely Wednesday with more heavy rain possible. Drier weather returns by the weekend as the heat begins to increase. Rain could return late next week.

Rain looking promising for a few days: Futurecast shows the thunderstorms that we have over the area today will likely decrease some tonight. It continues to show new storm development over parts of E TX and NW LA late Tuesday night. More storms will likely develop over most of the ArkLaTex during the day Wednesday. These storms will also decrease in coverage Wednesday night. We will likely continue to see a good chance for thunderstorms again Thursday but the main focus of the rain will likely be over the southern half of the area. While a few storms could become strong, severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue.

Futurecast updated every hour

An August’s worth of rain: During a typical August most of the ArkLaTex receives somewhere between two and three inches of rain. It is looking likely that we will see parts of our area receive that much rain in the next couple of days. Most of the area will likely receive at least an inch of rain, however, hi-res models including Futurecast show that there will be pockets that receive anywhere from three to five inches. These should be rather isolated.

A break from the heat: After hitting triple digits Monday, a break from the intense heat began Tuesday and will likely stick around for several days. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low to middle 70s. We have seen afternoon temperatures climb into the low to middle 90s over most of the area. Thanks to more clouds and rain, temperatures over the next few days could be even cooler. Lows Wednesday will once again settle into the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will probably see similar temperatures again Thursday.

More heat then more rain: The rain will likely become more isolated Friday and Saturday. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will likely see dry weather for most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will heat up again early next week as highs soar back into the upper 90s. Models are starting to show another decent chance of rain could return for the last half of next week. High temperatures will likely ease back into the low to middle 90s.