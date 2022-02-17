SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex this morning. A few severe storms will be possible between 6 a.m. and noon. Dry weather is expected this afternoon but it will turn windy and cold later today.

Severe weather risk today

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe storms for much of the ArkLaTex this morning. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather threat, with a lesser but still existing threat for large hail or a brief tornado. We do have a strong cap over the ArkLaTex which may limit storm development, and it’s possible the strongest storms will develop east of us and we won’t see any severe weather today. We will hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Rain and scattered storms will likely be ongoing across northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas between 6 – 9 a.m. The cold front will push most of the rain and storms into northwest Louisiana in the 7-10 a.m. window. It’s possible the rain and thunderstorms will move east of the ArkLaTex before noon, ending our severe weather threat early in the day. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be a tenth of an inch to a half-inch, which won’t cause any flash flooding issues.

Potential rainfall accumulations today

Once the rain wraps up it will turn windy and cold this afternoon. Northwest gusts behind the front are expected to be as high as 40 miles per hour, with the breezy conditions expected through tonight. The northwest wind will be pushing colder air into the ArkLaTex today. Temperatures will be warm early in the morning, likely in the 60s and low 70s, but by the afternoon most areas will be dropping through the 40s and 50s.

Low temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight, into the 20s and low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night

It will be cool on Friday, but also dry with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. No change to the expected weekend forecast as we will enjoy amazing weather, especially for the Mardi Gras festivities. Saturday highs will be in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies, and we’ll reach 70 on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Next week is looking rainy. A warm front will move in Monday and stall across the ArkLaTex as a stationary front for much of the week. This will lead to a high chance of rain and thunderstorms each day Monday through Thursday. Rainfall accumulations next week are expected to be 2 to 4 inches across a large portion of the ArkLaTex, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches in some areas as well. This will help with the ongoing drought and burn bans. We will also have to watch next Monday and Tuesday for possible severe weather.