Weather

Street flooding across Bossier Parish

Posted: May 09, 2019 06:30 AM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 09:22 AM CDT

Street flooding across Bossier Parish

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL) - Authorities say street flooding is occurring in locations across the city this morning.

Airline Drive, Traffic Street, Hamilton Road, and other roadways have water over the lanes of travel in several places.

Barricades have been put up in some locations until the water drains which is expected to occur once the rain subsides.

The Bossier City Fire Department is out operating their high water vehicles in the Northside Drive and Bardot Lane area where water has reached some homes.

Firefighters have safely removed 19 people from residences there and will continue to work through the morning as needed. Bossier City Police are assisting firefighters in those operations.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should not attempt to cross barricades or drive through high water.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is also reporting high water:

Winfield Road is temporarily closed

Parts of Bellevue Road have high water

Parts of Highway 157 in South Bossier are seeing high water

Fox Chase Subdivision in Haughton has flooding issues

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

