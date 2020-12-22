                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Strong cold front to arrive Wednesday; strong storms possible south of I-20

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is the second day of winter. Conditions are remaining fall like in the area. Highs have made it back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. This evening, clouds will be on the increase. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Currently, our next weather maker is over the Northern Rockies.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The cold front won’t actually begin producing rain until it reaches the ArkLaTex. As of now, the forecast for seeing a few strong storms will depend on the timing of the front and when storms begin to pop. Many models show thunderstorms actually developing south of Interstate 20. It is not clear if some of those storms could be strong to severe. SPC has outlined Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana under a Marginal Risk. After sunset, the rain and storms will come to an end.

Marginal Risk

Then, the story will become the big chill down for Christmas Eve. The arctic front will drop temperatures into the 30s Thursday morning. With a gusty northwest wind, many of us will see temperatures only in the 40s. Christmas Day is looking great and sunny. A warm-up is expected as we head towards the weekend.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss