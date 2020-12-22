Strong cold front to arrive Wednesday; strong storms possible south of I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is the second day of winter. Conditions are remaining fall like in the area. Highs have made it back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. This evening, clouds will be on the increase. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Currently, our next weather maker is over the Northern Rockies.

The cold front won’t actually begin producing rain until it reaches the ArkLaTex. As of now, the forecast for seeing a few strong storms will depend on the timing of the front and when storms begin to pop. Many models show thunderstorms actually developing south of Interstate 20. It is not clear if some of those storms could be strong to severe. SPC has outlined Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana under a Marginal Risk. After sunset, the rain and storms will come to an end.

Marginal Risk

Then, the story will become the big chill down for Christmas Eve. The arctic front will drop temperatures into the 30s Thursday morning. With a gusty northwest wind, many of us will see temperatures only in the 40s. Christmas Day is looking great and sunny. A warm-up is expected as we head towards the weekend.

The next seven days