Strong cold front to bring possible Friday night severe weather and colder weekend

The warming trend continues through Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring a severe weather threat Friday night. Cooler air moves in this weekend with another extended period of dry weather on the way. More rain is possible late next week.

Thursday has proven to be a cloudy and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s and have warmed into the 70s. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday. Thanks to lots of clouds and breezy south wind, temperatures Thursday night will only fall into the 60s over most of the area. Record-high temperatures are looking promising Friday as we will likely warm into the upper 70s to low 80s over much of the area.

Futurecast shows the potential impacts brought about by a cold front that will move through the area Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop ahead of the front over the northwest half of the area. These storms will then strengthen as they move southeast through the area. Severe weather will be possible with the biggest concern being damaging wind. We will also have a chance for some hail and an isolated tornado or two. The storms will move out of the area late Friday night. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday. A shower cannot be ruled out as the main upper-level disturbance moves through the area. The weekend will end with a sunny and cool day Sunday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

The Storm Predictions Center still indicates a marginal to slight risk for our area with the highest risk over the southeast half of the area. Rainfall totals should be rather limited with totals of ¼” or less over the NW half of the area. Where the storms will be strongest totals could be in the range of ½ to 1”.

Upper-level high pressure will then build over the area early next week. This ridge will keep us dry and warm us up. Look for daytime highs to warm from near 60 this weekend to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will warm from the 30s to the 50s. This ridge will slide east late next week and allow a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to return by the end of next week and next weekend.

-Todd Warren