Strong cold front to bring rain and colder temperatures

The first of two strong cold fronts in the week ahead will arrive on Thursday. Rain looks likely Thursday as the front moves through. A second cold front Monday will usher in an extended period of chilly temperatures for the ArkLaTex.

Wednesday was a rather pleasant day for most of the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Changes are on the way on Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. It is unlikely that we will see much in terms of thunderstorms so severe weather is unlikely. Look for rain to be on the increase Wednesday night over the northern edge of the area as an upper-level disturbance moves just to our north. That disturbance will be followed by the front that will move through during the day and bring showers. Rainfall totals will likely be heaviest over the northern edge of the area where an inch or two will be possible. Most of the area will see much lighter totals of probably less than one-half inch. The front will cause a rather large variation in high temperatures on Thursday. Highs will likely be in the low 60s over the northern part of the area and the low 70s over the south.

Much cooler air will briefly spill into our area on Friday. Morning clouds Friday will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It will stay rather breezy with a northerly wind of 10-15 mph. Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Friday will climb into the low to middle 50s. This weekend is looking very similar to the weather we experience last weekend. It will be rather cold in the morning with lows Saturday in the low to mid-30s. Lows Sunday will be in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Saturday will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday we will see a nice warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A second strong cold front will move through the area early Monday. This front will bring more showers to the area and will usher in some of the coldest air of the season for the first half of next week. Look for temperatures Monday to begin in the 50s and fall into the 40s during the afternoon. Lows for the middle of next week will dip into the 20s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 40s! It appears that we could see well below normal temperatures for most of next week. Check back for a live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm which will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. I’ll also share the latest on what COULD be on the way for Thanksgiving.

–Todd Warren