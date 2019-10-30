Strong cold front to bring rain and storms Wednesday and a very cold Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are impacting the northern ArkLaTex this morning, with fog and mist falling in other areas. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

1-hour radar loop

A strong cold front will be moving northwest to southeast across the ArkLaTex today into tonight. As a result, high temperatures may occur in some areas early in the day. Most of us will have highs in the 60s, but by the afternoon/evening commute many areas will be in the 40s and 50s so make sure you have an umbrella and jacket today.

Forecast high temperatures

Thunderstorms will be off and on for much of the day, with a line of storms developing late this morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening. Rain may linger into tonight in some areas. See futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The good news today is the severe weather threat is low. Where temperatures warm into the mid-70s south of I-20, we could see a few storms capable of high wind gusts. Rainfall accumulations may be in the 1 to 2 inch range, but it appears we’ll avoid any flash flood threat.

Rain will wrap up overnight with very cold and dry air spilling in overnight. Lows will be in the 30s but above freezing in most areas Thursday morning. Halloween highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour bringing wind-chill temperatures in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day. It will be a cold evening collecting candy in Halloween costumes.

Friday morning may bring freezing temperatures to much of the region as lows are forecast to be in the low 30s. Take any precautions to cover and protect sensitive vegetation. The cool air will be with us Friday through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

