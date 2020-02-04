Strong cold front to bring some rain and a big temperature drop..warmer air returns by the weekend

A cold front moving into the ArkLaTex could produce a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Most of the rain we will see with this disturbance will arrive Wednesday morning. We still have a very slight chance for a light wintry mix over parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Warmer air will quickly return for Friday and the weekend. Next week once again looks rather soggy.

Tuesday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. We continue to watch a cold front that is making its way into the area. This front will likely produce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. One or two severe storms will be possible but most models limit the intensity of any activity that develops late this afternoon and this evening. As of this writing, temperatures ahead of the front are in the low to mid-70s. Behind the front, we quickly drop to the low to middle 50s. This front will slowly ease through the area this evening and tonight. It will likely stall near or just south of the southern edge of our area. Look for any activity that develops along the front Tuesday evening to move out of the area by midnight. We will then wait on an area of low pressure to develop and move along the front late tonight and tomorrow morning. This low will likely produce the most widespread and heaviest rain in our area Wednesday morning. While the rain could get heavy. Severe weather is not expected.

Look for that rain to move out of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will stay fairly steady and will range from the upper 40s over the northwest to the low to mid-60s over the extreme southeast. Look for the colder air to invade the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely dip into the low to mid-30s over all of the area. Some models do indicate a very slight chance for a light wintry mix. If this were to happen, it would be so light that it shouldn’t cause any travel issues. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly day. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for daytime highs.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Warmer air will quickly return to the ArkLaTex starting Friday thanks to the return of lots of sunshine. We’ll see highs warm to the low to mid 60s for much of the area. We will be watching a weak disturbance that may produce a few clouds and a slight chance or rain Friday night and Saturday. If we do see rain from this system, it will be rather light and should end quickly Saturday morning. Sunshine will return to close the weekend Sunday as highs Sunday range from the upper 50s north to the mid-60s south.

Another rather soggy period of weather will begin Monday with a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, I’m not too concerned about any severe weather with this setup. Look for that threat of rain to stick around for most of next week with slightly above normal temperatures. Check back HERE at 8:30 pm Tuesday evening for a live update on any storms that try to develop and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

