Strong storms now looking more promising for much of the ArkLaTex Friday. Temperatures will warm up dramatically this weekend with triple-digit heat possible as soon as Sunday. The heat will likely linger through all of next week.

Near-normal temperatures Friday: Thanks to lots of clouds and a promising chance of rain, temperatures Friday will likely be pretty close to normal. Lows Friday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will once again range from the upper 80s north to the low to middle 90s south. More on the increase in the heat later.

Rain looks promising Friday: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Any pop-up showers or thunderstorms will likely dissipate Thursday evening. It still appears that we will see another complex of thunderstorms move across the ArkLaTex Friday. As of right now, Futurecast shows that this complex will track through the eastern half of the area. Once these storms clear the area, we will see drier conditions this weekend.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Severe weather Friday? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight to enhanced severe weather risk mainly over the eastern half of the area. This means that any reports of severe weather should be somewhat scattered over the western half of SW AR and NW LA and potentially a bit more numerous over the eastern half. If we have any severe weather issues, damaging wind will likely be the biggest threat. Large hail will also be possible. As is typical for this time of year, the tornado risk is looking rather low.

The hottest week of the year so far: It is looking likely that we will have our first 100-degree day in June since 2018. Daytime temperatures Saturday will likely warm into the mid to upper 90s. We will close the weekend Sunday with highs near 100 degrees. Daytime highs next week will likely stay close to 100 for the entire week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. I mentioned the summer of 2018. That summer we had an extremely hot July with nearly a dozen 100-degree days. The hottest temperature that summer was 108. We also experienced below-normal rainfall from June through August.



Need rain? : If you need some rain, your only chance will probably be Friday. Futurecast shows that the eastern half of the area is in line to receive totals of ½ to 1”. Amounts will be much lighter over the western half of the area in E & NE TX. Many locations in this part of the ArkLaTex could stay totally dry. Thanks to a large area of upper-level high pressure, we likely won’t see much rain next week.