SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will impact the ArkLaTex today and tomorrow. There will be a threat of severe weather as well as flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until early Thursday morning.

The first round of thunderstorms arrives this afternoon: A warm front will be moving across the ArkLaTex this morning, and as the humid and warm air builds behind the front a line of storms will develop during the late morning and early afternoon. This will impact much of Texas and Louisiana between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with the storms moving north into Oklahoma and Arkansas during the 2 to 6 p.m. window. This round of storms will be capable of brief heavy rain, and high wind. A severe storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the larger window for severe weather will be with the next round of storms tonight. High temperatures today will range from the mid-70s north of I-30 to the upper 70s near Texarkana and I-30, to the low 80s near and south of I-20 in Louisiana/Texas.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

The threat of severe weather and heavy rain increases tonight: On the heels of today’s warm front, a cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late tonight into Wednesday morning. This will bring another round of storms, with a higher threat of severe weather and heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex for the storms that develop tonight. This means scattered severe weather is possible. High wind will be the primary severe weather threat, but we can’t rule out a few brief tornadoes within the line of storms, as well as a few storms capable of large hail.

Severe weather risk today and tonight. The risk is highest with overnight thunderstorms.

The storms look to increase in Texas and Oklahoma between 10 p.m. and midnight, then move east into Texarkana and Shreveport between midnight and 6 a.m. While the severe weather threat will diminish after sunrise Wednesday, the rain will be piling up and leading to the potential for flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday. Rainfall accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches in most areas, with isolated spots receiving 4 to 6 inches of rain. Flooding of roads, creeks, and poor drainage areas is likely as we move through the day Wednesday.

Flood Watch through 7 a.m. Thursday

Expected rainfall through Wednesday night

Dry and warm late this week into Memorial Day weekend: The rain will end by sunrise Thursday with skies rapidly clearing during the day. Thursday will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and low 80s, and the comfortable weather continues Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

The heat will return Memorial Day weekend as highs will be in the low 90s Saturday through Monday. The weather will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout Memorial Day weekend.