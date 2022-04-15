Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex Friday. Some rain will return to parts of the area Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible on Easter Sunday. The warm weather will stick around with our next best chance for strong to severe storms returning at the end of the upcoming 10-day period.

The clouds return: Friday began with some sunshine over most of the ArkLaTex. Clouds quickly invaded the area from south to north and will likely hang around through the weekend. Lows Friday morning were mainly in the low to middle 50s. Temperatures Friday afternoon have warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The weekend will begin with above-normal temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 60s and lower 70s. Daytime highs will range from the 70s north to the low to middle 80s south. A weak front will ease into the area by the end of the weekend and cool things down a little Sunday with highs mainly in the low to middle 70s.

A little rain & a few storms to return: Futurecast shows that we will see a cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night. Most of the area will stay dry with some weakening showers and thunderstorms moving into the northern edge of the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will shift south into the heart of the area Saturday. The strongest storms will likely occur late Saturday afternoon through the evening hours. Severe weather is looking doubtful Saturday, but cannot totally be ruled out. We will continue to see a few scattered showers Saturday night. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be stronger and more numerous Sunday.

Severe weather possible: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there will be a chance that a few of the storms that develop could possibly become severe. All of the area will have a marginal risk Saturday meaning an isolated severe storm will be possible. That risk may increase over the eastern half of the area Sunday. SPC indicates a slight severe weather risk Sunday. The main concern with any strong storms this weekend will be damaging wind.

Rainfall potential: Rainfall totals during the weekend should be somewhat limited for most of the area. Futurecast shows that totals will be well below one inch. It is possible that we could see some areas over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex that receive an inch or more.

Long-range outlook: We will see the near or above-normal temperatures stick around through next week and next weekend. Highs will mainly be in the 70s & 80s. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 will be possible next weekend. We will see another rather weak disturbance bring some rain by the middle of next week. Models are hinting at a much stronger system moving across the middle of the country either late next weekend or early in the following week. Stay Tuned!