Strong storms are possible Sunday night for part of the ArkLaTex

Most of the weekend is looking dry and warm with rather breezy conditions. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night over the northern half of the area. More potentially strong storms arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with cooler air afterward.

Friday was another warm day with plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s over most of the area. We have seen afternoon temperatures return to the low to middle 80s. The above-normal temperatures will stick around into the middle of next week. It will not be as cool Saturday morning as we will begin the weekend with lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Saturday will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with a few low clouds late. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday with a very small chance for a stray shower. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night. The mix of sunshine and clouds will return Sunday as most of the area will be dry for most of the day.

Thunderstorms will likely develop to our north Sunday afternoon and evening over parts of NE Ok and NW AR. This line of storms will move southeast towards the ArkLaTex and will probably arrive sometime close to midnight. While the most likely scenario is that they will be weakening, it is still possible that we could have a few scattered reports of severe weather with wind the most likely cause. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a slight severe weather risk over the northern third of the area. The risk subsides as you look south into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Any leftover rain will quickly end Monday morning and we will likely stay dry until Tuesday night.

A second strong disturbance will bring the chance for some strong to severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. As of right now, the timing of this system is looking similar to the Sunday night system. Consequently, we will likely see any storms weakening as they enter our area. SPC indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk over the western edge of the area.

Once this second system moves to our east, we will finally see more normal temperatures. Highs late next week will ease into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 50s. Another stretch of dry weather will begin Wednesday afternoon and could continue for at least a week.

-Todd Warren