Strong storms possible for part of the ArkLaTex Wednesday

A strong cold front will bring the thread for a few strong storms to part of the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon and evening. Much colder air will invade the area behind the front with some of the coldest air of the winter so far possible by the weekend.

Tuesday was a warmer day across the area as temperatures began in the 30s over most of the area. Thanks to a combination of a partly cloudy sky a gusty south wind, we will see temperatures warm into the 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend will continue ahead of a cold front Wednesday as lows in the morning will likely begin in the 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will soar into the 60s north too low to middle 70 South. much colder air will move in behind the front to close the workweek. Daytime highs will fall into the low to middle forties. Overnight lows will eventually fall into the low to middle 20s.

Futurecast shows scattered thunderstorms developing along and ahead of the cold front Wednesday afternoon. As of right now, it appears as if the storms will be most widespread over the southeast 3rd of the ArkLaTex. The thunderstorms will move out of the area late Wednesday evening. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Expect lots of clouds Thursday to combine with a breezy northeasterly wind to create a rather chilly day. Sunshine will likely return to the area starting Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal risk for severe weather over the southeast half of the area. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest concern. However, some hail will be possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Futurecast continues to show a big variation in rainfall potential over the ArkLaTex. The northern half of the region will likely see amounts of less than a quarter of an inch. Over the southeast half of the area where the thunderstorms will be more widespread, amounts could exceed 1 in.

We will settle into a rather dry weather pattern for the rest of the 10-day period. Saturday morning will likely be our coldest morning with overnight lows ranging from the upper teens north to the low to middle 20 south. We will then begin a warming trend with highs returning to the low 60s by the beginning of next week. Another surge of cooler air will bring a slight chance for some rain to part of the area Monday night and Tuesday. The rest of next week is looking dry as high as will mainly be in the 50s and lows will mainly be in the 30s.