Strong storms possible tonight; wet Memorial Day weekend ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Today a warm and muggy afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s. With the afternoon heating, a few pop storms are developing across the region. We will likely see some more storms develop before the evening ends. Tonight, some models show a line of storms moving in the region late tonight weakening. However, other models are showing diffrent solutions. For lows, all of the ArkLaTex will settle into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday will start off dry with warm and muggy conditions. With afternoon heating, we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms pop. By the evening, they will begin to fall apart. The rain chances really begin to increase by Sunday into Memorial Day.

Rainfall totals through next weekend

A low-pressure disturbance will move into the region to enhance our daytime showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of the storms that develop could produce some heavy downpours. The low will actually stick around throughout most of next week. By the end of the week, models show the low retrograding some to the west back into Texas. Through next weekend, we could pick up 2-3″ in some spots with locally heavier amounts possible.

