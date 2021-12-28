Strong storms possible Wednesday and early this weekend, cold returns late this weekend

A few scattered showers and strong storms are possible Wednesday. A strong cold front could bring our best shot at severe storms Friday night into New Year’s Day. Some of the coldest air of the season could arrive by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and have warmed back into the 70s. We have seen a few scattered areas of light rain. It still looks like this warm and rather humid air will linger until this weekend. Wednesday will get off to another warm start with lows in the low to middle 60s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday afternoon to return to the middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that we could see a little light rain Tuesday night. A weak disturbance will bring a better chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday. It is still possible that one or two of these storms could briefly become severe and produce damaging wind. SPC still has a marginal severe weather risk for our area. The threat of rain will end Wednesday evening and we could see the clouds decrease some. Thursday will mainly be a dry day with a mostly cloudy sky. The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase Friday as a strong cold front moves towards the area. This front will probably move through the ArkLaTex late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Severe weather will be possible in our area from late Friday until the front moves through sometime Saturday. SPC now has a slight risk area out for the northern part of the area late Friday and Friday night and for the eastern half of the area mainly for Saturday morning. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance of a tornado or two.

Much colder air will move into the ArkLaTex behind this front late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. You may have heard that we were getting snow Saturday night. Models are now in total agreement, at least for now, that we will NOT see any winter precipitation. Temperatures Sunday will be much colder with lows in the middle 20. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will only climb into the low to middle 40s.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex next week with yet, another warming trend. Look for highs next week to return to the 60s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 50s. We could see another cold front move through the area next Thursday. It is possible that this front could bring more thunderstorms.

-Todd Warren