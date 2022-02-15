Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around until a cold front moves through the area Thursday. This front will bring a line of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe. Heavier rain is still looking promising for next week.

A windy & warmer Wednesday: Tuesday was a partly cloudy, rather breezy, and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 30s over most of the area. This afternoon we have warmed into the low to middle 70s. The above-normal temperatures will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. It will not be as cold Wednesday morning as temperatures will begin in the low to middle 50s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday to climb into the middle 70s. It will be quite windy Wednesday as we will experience a south wind of 15 to 20 mph. Thursday will begin with lows in the low to middle 60s. Thanks to some afternoon sunshine, we will warm into the low to middle 70s.

Thursday severe weather?: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds increase over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a slight chance for a scattered shower. Thunderstorms will develop well to our west late Wednesday afternoon and will march across Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday night. The line of storms will approach the western edge of the area late Wednesday night and move across the ArkLaTex Thursday morning. It will be very windy once again Thursday as we will see a west to northwesterly wind of around 20 mph. Thursday will likely end with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Sunshine will return Friday and stay in the forecast through the weekend.

SPC Outlook: The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center still shows a slight severe weather risk for much of the ArkLaTex. This means that we could see a few scattered reports of severe weather. Wind will likely be our biggest concern, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that risk is looking rather low at this time.

Rainfall potential: Given how fast this disturbance will move across the area, rainfall totals will be around ½” or less for most of the area. Across the northern edge of the area where the storms could be strongest, rainfall totals could approach one inch.



Heavy rain next week?: Fortunately, it appears that we could see a more extended period of rain next week. As of right now, it appears that we could see the threat of rain from Monday into next Thursday. Pretty much every long-range model shows rainfall potential of nearly two to over four inches. One model even shows rain totals exceeding 7″. Severe weather will be possible next week, but it is a bit early to project the extent of any severe weather risk and the threats that we could be facing. We will begin another warming trend this weekend. Highs Friday will likely be in the 50s. We could return to 70 as soon as this Sunday with mid to upper 70s looking possible by the middle of next week. Stay Tuned!