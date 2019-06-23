Strong thunderstorms are likely Sunday night. Heavy rain will be possible.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, thunderstorms are beginning to develop across the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. I believe our highest risk for severe weather will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. Currently, we have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for portions of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas until 8pm.

Flash Flood Watch through Monday morning

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Howard, Little River, Sevier, Mc Curtain Counties until Monday morning. You can view Futurecast below for the timing in your area.

Thunderstorms will enter the area around sunset. Thunderstorms will make it to Interstate 20 after midnight. The main threats for tonight’s storms will be damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes will be possible. Everything will move out Monday morning. More thunderstorms may redevelop for Monday afternoon. Tuesday, we will see more showers and storms. Through midweek, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″ with locally heavier amounts.

Rainfall totals through midweek

For the rest of the week, we will see more of a summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be into the 80s and 90s. Lows into the 70s.

The next seven days

