Strong thunderstorms are likely Sunday night. Heavy rain will be possible.

by: Jesse Kelley

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, thunderstorms are beginning to develop across the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. I believe our highest risk for severe weather will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. Currently, we have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for portions of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas until 8pm.

Flash Flood Watch through Monday morning

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Howard, Little River, Sevier, Mc Curtain Counties until Monday morning. You can view Futurecast below for the timing in your area.

Thunderstorms will enter the area around sunset. Thunderstorms will make it to Interstate 20 after midnight. The main threats for tonight’s storms will be damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes will be possible. Everything will move out Monday morning. More thunderstorms may redevelop for Monday afternoon. Tuesday, we will see more showers and storms. Through midweek, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″ with locally heavier amounts.

Rainfall totals through midweek

For the rest of the week, we will see more of a summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be into the 80s and 90s. Lows into the 70s.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Monday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Friday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Strong Storms
96%
78°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

74°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
72°

71°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

