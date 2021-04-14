Strong thunderstorms are likely Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A loud start for many of us in the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and wind up to 60 mph. A cold front and upper disturbance are leading to thunderstorm development this morning. Later this morning, I am expecting the rain to come to an end from the west to the east. With the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the 60s. The lower 70s will be possible over the southern edge of the region. Models do show some additional storms trying to fire up after midnight near the cold front near Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes.

The active weather period will continue for Thursday and Friday. For the most part, Thursday should be a dry day but rain could increase late Thursday night into most of the day for Friday. As the main upper level low comes across the Plains, the main feature will just give us primarily rain for the region. I think the rain will come to an end for Friday night. Through Saturday, the region could see an additional 1-2″ with higher totals over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall totals through Saturday

The Bayou Classic game should be dry for Saturday. For the Saturday afternoon kickoff, I am expecting temperatures to be cool in the 60s. The winds will be out of the northwest. The dry weather pattern will continue for Sunday and the early parts of next week. For the most part, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days