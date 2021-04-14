Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Strong thunderstorms are likely Wednesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  A loud start for many of us in the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and wind up to 60 mph. A cold front and upper disturbance are leading to thunderstorm development this morning. Later this morning, I am expecting the rain to come to an end from the west to the east. With the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the 60s. The lower 70s will be possible over the southern edge of the region. Models do show some additional storms trying to fire up after midnight near the cold front near Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The active weather period will continue for Thursday and Friday. For the most part, Thursday should be a dry day but rain could increase late Thursday night into most of the day for Friday. As the main upper level low comes across the Plains, the main feature will just give us primarily rain for the region. I think the rain will come to an end for Friday night. Through Saturday, the region could see an additional 1-2″ with higher totals over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall totals through Saturday

The Bayou Classic game should be dry for Saturday. For the Saturday afternoon kickoff, I am expecting temperatures to be cool in the 60s. The winds will be out of the northwest. The dry weather pattern will continue for Sunday and the early parts of next week. For the most part, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss