Strong thunderstorms are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening

Weather

Today is the beginning of changes to the forecast in the next 24 hours. So far, we have seen plenty of clouds and temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Radar is showing a few showers this evening. A few rain showers will be possible tonight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Saturday, SPC placed all of the ArkLaTex under a Marginal Risk for seeing a strong or severe storm. If we see strong storms, the main threat will be damaging winds. However, the tornado potential isn’t zero. The window for storms will be late afternoon into the overnight hours. Hopefully, with thunderstorms moving in after sunset the squall line will begin to weaken.

Rainfall totals

Early Sunday morning, a few lingering showers will be possible across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Skies will decrease by the evening. Through Sunday, many of us will see between a one-half inch to an inch of rain.

As we enter in 2020, more rain is expected for the region. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf. Rain will increase late Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rain is possible.

The next seven days
The next seven days

