Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, heavy rain late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex today bringing increasing clouds and breezy conditions throughout the day Tuesday. There will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms after sunset with a few severe storms possible overnight.

We will start out chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will wind up in the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon. Expect breezy conditions to develop with sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour late this morning into tonight.

The severe weather window will open up around sunset tonight across the northern ArkLaTex before the main severe weather threat arrives with a cold front closer to midnight. The Storm Prediction has the ArkLaTex in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook, meaning a few isolated strong/severe storms are possible. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Damaging wind gusts between 60-70 mph will be the main threat, with a lesser threat for large hail or an isolated tornado.

If any storms are able to develop ahead of the cold front this evening across the I-30 corridor, they may pose a severe weather hazard. Future clouds and radar shows the cold front pushing a line of storms into the region just before midnight north of I-30. The line will approach Texarkana by midnight, and Shreveport closer to 2 or 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, with storms exiting the region just after sunrise Wednesday. Even if you don’t see a severe wind gust, the line of storms will be capable of gusts over 30 miles per hour which can cause damage.

Rainfall accumulations with this front will be on the light side. Most areas will average between a quarter and half-inch of rain with isolated spots picking up over an inch. Due to the drought conditions across much of the ArkLaTex this will be beneficial rainfall.

Expected rainfall accumulations Tuesday through Wednesday morning

If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, we may have some wet roads early Wednesday but sunshine should gradually return and dry the ground as we move into the afternoon.

Thanksgiving may be the most enjoyable weather day of the week with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A warm front will move into the region Friday morning bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday. At this point, severe weather can’t be ruled out, but due to timing differences in the forecast models with the next cold front, it’s difficult to nail down the threat at this point. Most show a cold front moving thorugh the region Friday night into early Saturday.

Rain is expected to persist across much of east Texas and Louisiana Saturday and Sunday. We could see rainfall accumulations Friday through Sunday over 3 inches in some spots. The exact location of the heaviest rain will become clearer in the upcoming days. Regardless, keep an eye on how the forecast evolves if you are traveling back to the ArkLaTex during this time period.

The coldest air of the season should arrive behind this front early next week.