Strong to severe storms expected late Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning

Two rounds of strong to severe storms will likely move through parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain is now looking more promising for Saturday and Saturday night with some thunder. Temperatures will likely stay above normal through most of next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. Despite the clouds, temperatures still managed to climb into the 70s and low 80s. Rain has been rather limited but that will change as the first of two disturbances move across the area Wednesday evening. Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop during the evening over the southern half of the area. Stronger storms will develop to our west over Texas. This is the activity that will pose the best threat for severe weather issues. As of right now, models continue to show that the Texas storms will move northeast through NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR late Wednesday evening. Large hail and damaging wind will likely be the biggest concerns with an isolated tornado also possible. These storms will start to weaken and move out of our area shortly after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight risk for severe storms tonight over the northern half of the area.

We will then take a pause in the severe weather threat until a cold front approaches the area Thursday morning. More storms will likely develop along the front to our west and push through the ArkLaTex during the day Thursday. As I mentioned yesterday, it appears that the storms could be strongest over the northern half of the area. Once again all severe weather threats will be possible. Timing will be important with the cold front. The later the final line of storms moves through the area, the stronger they will be. As of right now, it appears that the severe weather threat will end from west to east early Thursday afternoon.

SPC still has a slight risk for our area Thursday. We will likely see a more significant severe weather outbreak to the northeast of the ArkLaTex. Look for clouds to decrease Thursday evening and sunshine to return Friday. Another cold front will ease through the area late Saturday and Saturday night. It is looking more promising that we will see rain from this system with some thunder. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely as the best upper-level support will be well to our north.

Temperatures in the week ahead will likely stay above normal with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Yet another disturbance could bring more showers and thunderstorms sometime during the middle of next week. We could see a brief cool down by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren