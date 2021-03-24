Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Strong to severe storms expected late Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two rounds of strong to severe storms will likely move through parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday.  Rain is now looking more promising for Saturday and Saturday night with some thunder.  Temperatures will likely stay above normal through most of next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex.  Despite the clouds, temperatures still managed to climb into the 70s and low 80s.  Rain has been rather limited but that will change as the first of two disturbances move across the area Wednesday evening. Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop during the evening over the southern half of the area.  Stronger storms will develop to our west over Texas.  This is the activity that will pose the best threat for severe weather issues.  As of right now, models continue to show that the Texas storms will move northeast through NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR late Wednesday evening. Large hail and damaging wind will likely be the biggest concerns with an isolated tornado also possible.  These storms will start to weaken and move out of our area shortly after midnight.  The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight risk for severe storms tonight over the northern half of the area.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We will then take a pause in the severe weather threat until a cold front approaches the area Thursday morning.  More storms will likely develop along the front to our west and push through the ArkLaTex during the day Thursday.  As I mentioned yesterday, it appears that the storms could be strongest over the northern half of the area.  Once again all severe weather threats will be possible.  Timing will be important with the cold front.  The later the final line of storms moves through the area, the stronger they will be.  As of right now, it appears that the severe weather threat will end from west to east early Thursday afternoon.  

SPC still has a slight risk for our area Thursday.  We will likely see a more significant severe weather outbreak to the northeast of the ArkLaTex.  Look for clouds to decrease Thursday evening and sunshine to return Friday.  Another cold front will ease through the area late Saturday and Saturday night.  It is looking more promising that we will see rain from this system with some thunder.  As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely as the best upper-level support will be well to our north.

Temperatures in the week ahead will likely stay above normal with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.  Yet another disturbance could bring more showers and thunderstorms sometime during the middle of next week.  We could see a brief cool down by the end of next week. 

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss