Strong to severe storms likely for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ingredients are coming together for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. With today’s outlook, an Enhanced Risk now covers the eastern half of the ArkLaTex roughly from Shreveport and Texarkana. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. In addition, there will be a tornado threat too. Wednesday will be an active day all across the Southeast. A Moderate Risk includes Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center says a high risk may need to be included for these areas with tomorrow’s outlook.

This evening, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. A few storms could become strong producing gusty winds and hail. Although, many residents in the region will just stay cloudy and mild. The main trigger mechanism for severe thunderstorms will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning. After sunrise, scattered thunderstorms will develop near Dallas and rapidly move to the east. As the thunderstorms reach the ArkLaTex, we will have an environment favorable for all modes of severe weather to occur. I believe the window for severe weather will open up after midnight and last into the afternoon hours. With the fast-moving thunderstorms, rainfall totals should remain less than an inch.

SPC Outlook tonight

With the anticipated severe threat ahead, it is a good idea to stay weather aware! Make sure to have several ways to receive warnings tonight and Wednesday.

Once we push past Wednesday, the forecast becomes bright and cool. Sunshine will stick around all the way through the weekend. Highs will drop back down into the 60s. Our next chance of rain will come by early next week.

The next seven days

