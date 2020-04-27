Strong to severe storms likely Tuesday night..damaging wind the most widespread threat

More severe weather looks likely for the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. All severe weather threats will be possible with damaging wind the likely most widespread concern. Warm and dry weather settles in through the weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a partly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were near or slightly above normal. We will stay rather warm Tuesday as another disturbance approaches from the northwest. Expect a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine. We will have a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm Tuesday but most of any rain will likely hold off until Tuesday night. Look for highs Tuesday to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Things will go downhill once again Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms will likely develop well to our north and west over parts of northern Oklahoma. This activity will likely produce very large hail there as we experienced Friday night. Look for a complex of storms to form Tuesday evening as things shift towards the ArkLaTex. During this time, we will see damaging wind become the biggest issue for our area. We could have some large hail, especially where the complex arrives sooner over the northern half of the area. A tornado or two also cannot be ruled out, although the tornado risk is looking rather low at this point. Isolated flooding issues could also arrive with the one to two inches of rain that could fall in spots.

The timing of the storms could prove to be problematic for those who don’t have a way to receive weather alerts. The storms could enter the northern edge of the area between 9-11 pm and then exit the southern edge of the area between 3 and 5 am. Obviously, most will be sleeping at some point when the storms move through. Just a reminder that if you haven’t already done so, now would be a good time to download our new ArkLaTex Weather Authority app. It will give you alerts when lightning, dangerous storms, and/or twisting winds are approaching your location.

Once this system moves out, we will see an extended period of warm and dry weather for our area. Sunshine will return Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures. We should quickly see the return of above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the weekend. Lows will warm back to the mid to upper 60s.

Our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until next Tuesday. We will likely see more thunderstorms. It is a bit early to speculate on our severe weather chances as there is still some uncertainty. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren