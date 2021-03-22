Strong to severe storms move through Monday night with more possible later in the week

The first of two disturbances will bring strong storms Monday night. More storms will be possible for part of the area Wednesday and all of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. An extended period of quiet weather begins Friday.

Monday was a mostly cloudy and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs have so far ranged from the 60s north to the upper 60s to lower 70s south.

A quick-moving disturbance will bring some potentially strong to severe storms to the area Monday night. These storms will develop to our west in Texas and will likely begin to weaken as they approach the area late Monday evening. They will continue to weaken as they move through the rest of the area after midnight tonight. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk for the western edge of the area where the storms arrive very late this evening. The main risk with these storms will be damaging wind. Some hail will be possible with an isolated tornado also possibly in the mix.

Tuesday will begin with a few leftover showers over the eastern half of the area. It will end with lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. It will be rather breezy as temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs will soar into the 70s and lower 80s.

We will see another warm day Wednesday with a chance for some scattered thunderstorms over mainly the southern half of the area. There is a small chance that these could become strong to severe. Our next severe weather threat will likely hold off until Thursday when another strong storm system moves through the area. SPC already has a slight severe weather risk area in our region. As of right now, it appears that timing could again be on our side with the best chance for storms very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If this timing holds, we will likely see the more widespread severe weather to the east of the ArkLaTex.

We will then settle into a rather pleasant weather pattern that will begin Friday and likely continue through the first half of next week. Highs during this period will mainly be in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. We could see another shot for some thunderstorms by Wednesday of next week. Stay Tuned!