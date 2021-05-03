Strong to severe storms possible Monday night through early Tuesday afternoon

A cold front will produce thunderstorms Monday afternoon that could move across the northern half of the ArkLaTex Monday night. The front will then trigger more storms over the southeast half of the area Tuesday morning. A warm and dry weather pattern will then settle in for the rest of the week.

Monday was a partly cloudy, windy, and rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will push through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the middle 60s over the northwest to the lower 70s over the southeast. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will range from the low to middle 70s over the northwest to the upper 70s to lower 80s over the southeast.

The cold front will trigger strong to severe storms to the west of the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon and evening. It is possible that this activity will move across parts of NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK Monday evening and Monday night. It is also possible that a few of these storms will be severe. Futurecast shows the best chance of storms Monday night will be over the northern edge of the area. Other models do show storms further south into the I-30 corridor. This activity will likely weaken Monday night. More storms will develop along the front Tuesday morning mainly over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana and then move east out of our area early in the afternoon. While the best chance for severe weather Tuesday will be to the east of our area, it is possible that a few of these storms could reach severe limits before exiting our region.

The Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal to enhanced severe weather risk for the northern half of the area Monday night. They show a marginal to slight severe weather risk for the southeast part of our area Tuesday. All severe weather threats will be possible with the Monday night storms. If we have severe weather issues Tuesday, wind and some hail will be the main threats. The tornado risk will be increasing as the storms exit our area early Tuesday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that rain shouldn’t cause any issues. Rainfall totals over most of the area will be less than an inch. It is possible that we will see a few isolated locations that receive rainfall totals of one to two inches.

Once this front clears the area, we will settle into a warm and dry weather pattern for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will range from the 70s to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s through Friday and then return to the 60s this weekend. We will see the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast by the beginning of the weekend. That chance for the scattered afternoon storm could stay in the forecast through most of next week.

–Todd Warren