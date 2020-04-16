Strong to severe storms possible this weekend and again next Wednesday

Look for clouds to return to the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Some rain will be possible Friday. Two disturbances could bring strong to severe storms to the area in the week ahead. The first will arrive Sunday.

Thursday was a perfect day of weather in the ArkLaTex. Despite a chilly start in the upper 30s to low 40s, temperatures will likely end up in the low to middle 70s. Look for clouds to begin to increase around the area Thursday night. Those clouds could begin to drop some rain on the area Friday. Any rain Friday should be rather light and scattered in nature. Rain chances will increase over the area Friday night as the first of several waves of showers and thunderstorms move in. Thunder will be possible Friday night especially over the southern half of the area. We will likely be dry for much of Saturday. However, a second wave of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late Saturday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a ‘marginal’ risk that one or two storms Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. In other words, if we have any severe weather issues Saturday, they would be very isolated.

Severe weather outlooks for Saturday and Sunday

That could change as we head into Sunday. The strongest wave of showers and thunderstorms will try to develop Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center already has an enhanced risk out for the southern half of our area for Sunday and Sunday night. All of the area will have a chance for some strong storms, but that chance will be higher the farther south you live. Futurecast is showing that the main severe weather threat could be limited to the extreme south part of the area near Toledo Bend. All severe weather threats will be possible Sunday with damaging wind and hail as our biggest threats. A tornado or two will also be possible. Futurecast shows that rainfall totals from now through the weekend will likely be highest over the southern half of the area where one to two inches of rain will be possible.

We will get a chance to dry out for a few days Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures should remain fairly close to normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Our second potential severe weather producer could arrive Wednesday. As of right now, it appears that showers and thunderstorms will move into our area Wednesday morning and move out late Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather will be possible, however, it is too early to pinpoint the extent of any risk. Stay tuned.

–Todd Warren

