Strong to severe storms possible tonight into tomorrow

Pinpoint Dopper one hour loop

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from late this afternoon into tomorrow morning. The rain expected to become more scattered this weekend. Temperatures remain slightly below normal for most of next week.

Friday was a partly cloudy day across the Arklatex . Most of the area has been dry for most of the day. We are watching a disturbance which is now near the Mississippi river. This system will produce a few scattered thunderstorms this evening over the eastern edge of the area which should decrease. The larger area of thunderstorms will move across the Arklatex late tonight and Saturday morning. It is possible that a few of the cells contained with in this cluster will be strong to severe with damaging wind the biggest concern once again tonight. This activity will move to the west of the our area tomorrow morning. For the rest of the weekend expect any rainfall to be rather scattered. The storm prediction center indicates that we have a marginal risk for severe storms through tomorrow morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As we look ahead to next week, the disturbance should be far enough away from our area in West Texas that we will only see a very small chance for the stray afternoon storm for Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall chances will increase once again Wednesday and Thursday as the system begins to move east. Models now indicate that upper-level high-pressure will build into the region by the end of the workweek. This will begin to limit the chance of rain for the Fourth of July and turn off the rain by next weekend. This upper level ridge will also bring above normal temperatures by the end of next week.

The good news is until this ridge develops, we will see daytime highs below normal. Expect highs to mainly be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the Fourth of July. Nighttime lows during the entire week ahead will be in the low 70s. By the end of next week, highs will likely reach the mid-90s. Models indicate that most of the rain that we will experience in the week ahead will occur tonight and tomorrow. We will see a wide variation in rainfall totals with some locations receiving less than a quarter of an inch in some locations receiving an inch or more.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/72.

Have a great weekend. Check our main weather page for live updates on storms as they move into the area.

—Todd. Warren



