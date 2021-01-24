Strong to severe storms possible tonight; warm afternoon expected Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is slowly making its journey to the north. As of this article, temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s over the southern edge of the region. For everyone else, temperatures are in the 50s. Dense fog continues in some parts of the area along with increasing rain coverage. Rain is near the warm front right now. In the next few hours, a few stronger storms could develop near Interstate 30. This will be the zone worth watching as some storms could produce some hail. After midnight, our attention turns to the west.

The next weather maker is still in Arizona. As it slides into the Plains, we will see increased coverage of showers and storms over Oklahoma and Texas. The squall line will lead to a few storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. As the dynamics move away from the ArkLaTex, we will see the line weaken before reaching Interstate 20. Behind the front, we could see highs into the lower and middle 70s. Cooler air will arrive on Wednesday. A cold front could produce a few showers on Wednesday.

The next best chance of rain will occur by next Saturday. If you enjoy the milder temperatures, we will see temperatures stay above average in the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

