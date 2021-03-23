Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday night and Thursday

Clouds return Wednesday with strong to severe storms following Wednesday night and Thursday. More storms will move across much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday. Some could be severe. Rain now looking possible for part of the weekend. Above normal temperatures will stick around.

Tuesday saw the return of some sunshine across the ArkLaTex. That sunshine combined with a breezy southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. We will likely stay mostly clear Wednesday night. Despite an increase in clouds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will stay warm. Look for lows Wednesday morning to mainly be in the 40s. We should warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Warm and moist air will quickly return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening. This will set the stage for the development of some scattered thunderstorms over the southern half of the area. This activity will gradually lift to the northeast Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that a few storms could become rather strong and shows a marginal severe risk for most of the area. That risk could be a bit higher over the NE edge of the area.

The chance for storms will increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another front will ease through the area Thursday. This system will likely produce more thunderstorms that will increase in intensity as they move out of our area late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. SPC has an enhanced severe weather risk to our east for Thursday and Thursday night and a slight risk on most of our area. This means that any severe weather should be scattered in nature. All severe weather risks will be on the table. The tornado threat will probably be higher to our east.

Futurecast shows that the best shot at some hail and conditions that support rotation in the atmosphere could be highest over the northern half of the area Thursday.

Sunshine will return to the area briefly Friday with temperatures staying above normal. Look for lows Friday morning to be in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will return to the 70s and low 80s. Another cold front will ease through the area late Saturday and Saturday night. It now appears that we will see a chance for a few thundershowers. Chances are looking highest Saturday night. We should close the weekend with a little sunshine Sunday that will continue into Monday. Highs in the week ahead will mainly be in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s. These readings are above normal for this time of year.

The long-range weather picture shows more rain returning for the middle of next week. We should expect to see more normal temperatures with highs returning to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will likely range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

–Todd Warren