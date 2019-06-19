12:45 am update: Severe risk shifts south of I-20.

A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move towards the south and east across the central sections of the area. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 am, but the threat will likely end before then as storms are projected to either weaken or move out of our area. It appears that the tornado threat has pretty much ended. The large hail threat also has decreased. The main issue with any storms for the rest of the night will be the potential for damaging straight line winds.

Strong to severe thunderstorms expect again Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Hot and very humid conditions settle in through Saturday. Thunderstorm threat to begin Sunday reach its peak Monday.

Wednesday got off to a very stormy start as a complex of thunderstorms rolled through the region. In the wake of those storms, sunshine returned to the area and heated temperatures into the 90s. This heat will combine with lots of available moisture and an approaching disturbance from the west to produce another round of storms late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Expect storms to develop over the NE edge of the area between 4 and 6 pm. We will have a window at the onset of these storms where very large hail of golf ball sized or larger will be possible. We also could see an isolated tornado during this time. As we go through the night, look for the main threat to become damaging straight-line winds. Models indicate that we could see this activity arrive in Shreveport very late this evening in the 10 pm to midnight range. The storms will likely begin to weaken after midnight as they move through the southeastern half of the area.

Upper-level high pressure will then build into our area and provide us with a very hot end of spring and beginning of summer. Look for daytime highs both Thursday and Friday to soar into the low to mid 90s. Combine this with some very humid air and we could see the heat index reach triple digits in spots Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday.

The ridge will migrate a little to the east Sunday. This will allow for the chance for a few pop-up afternoon storms Sunday afternoon. Rainfall chances will increase Monday and Tuesday and then begin to decrease again by the middle of next week as upper-level high pressure builds back over the Southern Plains.

