Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy, and mild morning followed by a strong cold front blasting through the region this afternoon. This front will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, and 3 days of very cold temperatures to follow.

It will be a mild morning with sunrise temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will be increasing ahead of the front through the morning, and a breezy southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will continue to warm our temperatures, likely into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A strong cold front will be arriving in the northern ArkLaTex around noon, but as the front moves south into the I-20 corridor this afternoon and evening it will have an environment favorable for rapid thunderstorm development. The Storm Prediction Center has all areas along and south of I-20 in a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe thunderstorms, meaning scattered severe weather is possible. A ‘Marginal Risk’ extends north into the I-30 corridor where severe weather is less likely, but can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms will be capable of large hail (quarter size or larger), and damaging wind gusts between 50-70 miles per hour. The main severe weather window will be from 3/4 p.m. until 9/10 p.m., but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out early this afternoon in the marginal risk area if conditions are right.

Severe weather risk this afternoon through this evening

The thunderstorms will likely develop quickly between I-20 and I-30 mid-afternoon, then move south arriving in the slight risk area by the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will initially be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts, but as the storms intensify an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Following the passage of the cold front wind will turn to the north and temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s, with a north wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour. This will bring wind-chill temperatures in the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Thursday may turn into one of our coldest days of the winter season as clouds will be slow to clear and a north wind will stay breezy throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 40s, but a 15 mile per hour wind will keep wind-chill temperatures in the 20s and low 30s throughout the day. We may see some sun squeeze through but it may remain mostly cloudy for much of the day.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Skies will clear Thursday night into Friday morning and we will have bitterly cold temperatures falling into the teens and low to mid-20s. Despite the sunshine Friday, highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Our weekend mornings will be very cold, and highs will be in the 40s Saturday, but we should begin a warming trend Sunday. Sunday highs will return to the mid and upper 50s.

Another chance of rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning.