Strong to severe thunderstorms likely today and tonight

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A busy day weather-wise is likely across the region. SPC has placed most of the region under an Enhanced Risk for seeing severe storms. This morning, temperatures are starting off in the 50s and 60s. I am expecting highs to warm into the 70s and 80s. Later this morning and afternoon, we could see an initial round of showers and storms across the Interstate 30 corridor.

The second wave and the strongest wave will arrive later this evening. Storms are expected to develop over Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas and move to the east. With the second round, all modes of severe weather will be likely! Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes. I believe the greatest risk for seeing tornadoes will occur over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Tonight, thunderstorms are expected to congeal into a squall line and move to the south. As storms evolve into a squall line, the main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Some slightly good news is storms will begin to weaken some after midnight!

Rainfall totals through Saturday

Through Saturday, I am expecting rainfall totals around 1-2″. The heavier totals will occur where the strongest thunderstorms develop. The upcoming weekend is looking great with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase again from Tuesday-Thursday!

The next seven days

