Strong to severe thunderstorms return late Saturday and Saturday night

The weekend will begin with lots of clouds and an increasing threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late Saturday and Saturday night. More rain could return by the middle of next week followed by a potentially extended period of dry weather.

Friday has been a mostly sunny and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s followed by daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our break from the rain won’t last long. Clouds will return to the area Friday night with some scattered showers possible late. Thunderstorms will increase over the area during the afternoon Saturday as temperatures return to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Look for the storms to continue to increase over the northern half of the area Saturday evening. It is still looking like several of the storms could become strong to severe. Damaging wind and some hail will be our biggest threats, but a few tornadoes could be possible especially over the northeast quarter of the area in NC Louisiana and much of SW AR. The Storm Prediction Center has a moderate to slight risk severe weather threat for our area with the biggest risk over the northern half of our region.

Futurecast shows that the main area of concern could be the region between I-30 and I-20. This threat will gradually shift to the south late Saturday night as the storms start to weaken. Since the rain threat will last several hours, heavy rain will also become a concern with rainfall totals in a few isolated spots in the range of two to three inches.

The rain will move out of our area by Sunday morning. We will likely close the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Models have backed off on the threat of rain on Monday for now. Our next best chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be next Tuesday night and Wednesday as yet another cold front moves in.

A drier weather pattern will settle in behind this front. We will likely see lots of sunshine and mild temperatures to end next week. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 60s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We should return to the 70s for highs next weekend. The dry weather could last through most of the following week with a gradual warming trend.

–Todd Warren