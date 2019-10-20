Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night into Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An abnormally warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 80s and 90s. A few pop thunderstorms are developing southeast of Shreveport. Eventually, we will see more thunderstorms developing tonight after sunset. Currently, we have an Enhanced Risk for seeing strong to severe storms for areas north of Interstate 30. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes will be possible too. Below you can view Futurecast for the timing of the thunderstorms.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thunderstorms will begin to develop after sunset in Texas and Oklahoma. The thunderstorms will congeal into a squall line after midnight. Again, the greatest chance of seeing thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes will be north of Interstate 30. As we begin Monday, the line of showers and storms will weaken as they move into Shreveport near daybreak. Depending on timing, we could see some daytime heating and it could allow for storms to gain strength again for the southern edge of the area. Rain and storms will move out by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday looks sunny and nice. Rain and thunderstorms will return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 70°

Monday

76° / 52°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 80% 76° 52°

Tuesday

73° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 48°

Wednesday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 51°

Thursday

75° / 51°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 51°

Friday

60° / 48°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 60° 48°

Saturday

63° / 47°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 63° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

