In previous blog posts, I pointed out the cold water temperatures that are currently being observed in the Pacific Ocean. Those posts discussed the correlation between such conditions and active spring severe weather. There is also an apparent correlation between a cold Pacific and hot ArkLaTex summer.

The good news is that the latest data from the Pacific shows that it could be starting to warm up. The bad news is that it remains well below normal. That could, in part, explain the rather hot & dry conditions that we experienced in the ArkLaTex during the month of June.

We did manage to set two record high temperatures during the month. The hottest temperature of 105 broke the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Shreveport during the entire month of June. We also broke the record with the most consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100 degrees with a streak of six days.

Other June heat highlights show that we had the sixth warmest June on record with an average temperature of 84.6 degrees. It turned out to be the hottest June since that dreadful summer of 2011. The average high temperature for the month was 96 degrees which ranks fourth. We ended up with seven days of triple-digit heat which also ranks fourth. It was also a very dry month as Shreveport only recorded 0.90” of rain making it the 13th driest on record. Records for Shreveport date back to 1874 or 148 years!

It appears that the hot weather pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The long-range outlook shows that we could see severe days of triple-digit heat with below-normal rainfall during the first half of July. Let’s hope that the ‘death ridge’ of upper-level high pressure loses its grip on our weather sooner than later. If it doesn’t, I don’t want to think about what could be on the way for August. Stay tuned!

Todd Warren