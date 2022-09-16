Lows Tomorrow

The cooler mornings and pleasant afternoons have been awesome! But with fall right around the corner, summer is making a hot comeback! Morning low temperatures this morning should be in the low to mid-60s and will stay that way through Saturday. Afternoon highs for today should be in the low to mid-90s and will be found, for the most part, again Saturday. By Sunday through the first day of Autumn, morning lows will range from near 70 to the low 70s followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Summer is NOT ready to say Buh-Bye!! Here is the reason for the return of summer heat. We will see a surface high-pressure system and an upper-level high-pressure system well to our northeast. That will rule our weather through at least today. By the weekend, the upper high moves into the southeastern U.S., and the surface high moves to the northeastern U.S. Also, a weak trough of low pressure moves south of us with little fanfare and likely no rain.

As we start the new week, an upper high-pressure system forms in our area and takes up residence over East Texas, and sits there all the way through Thursday, the first day of Autumn, 9/22/2022. We should see morning lows in the low 70s and highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s…OUCH! But, take heart! A cold front should move through on the second day of Autumn. This will likely bring much cooler temperatures and a tiny chance of rain. I, for one, will take this cold front with no complaints!