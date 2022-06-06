SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid week in the ArkLaTex, but there are slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast that may help alleviate the afternoon heat in some areas.

Rain and storms to impact northern ArkLaTex this morning:

Current radar 1-hour loop

A complex of rain and thunderstorms will likely impact areas north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas through mid-morning. The most likely area to receive rain and thunderstorms will be McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada counties. A few storms could bring wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

Breezy, hot, and humid today: The remainder of the ArkLaTex will be partly cloudy for much of the day. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, reaching the upper 80s by noon, with highs in the mid-90s. The only areas that won’t break 90 will be those that see rain and clouds early this morning. It will also be breezy with a sustained wind out of the south around 15 miles per hour, and frequent gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Heat builds through Friday: High pressure will strengthen this week which will only keep the hot and humid weather going throughout the week. We will likely remain in the mid-90s each day, with a slightly higher chance of rain returning late this week and perhaps into the early hours of the weekend. The chance of rain will remain highest across the northern ArkLaTex, with much of Texas and Louisiana drying out through the week.