SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather will continue to build across the ArkLaTex this week. Unlike the early summer months when there was no relief in sight, we know this week’s heat wave has an ending as we should feel some relief by the weekend, and even more heat relief is on the way next week.

High pressure brings sunny and hot weather today: There won’t be a lot of heat relief today, but early morning temperatures will be in the low 70s so you’ll sweat much less early in the morning than you will this afternoon. Afternoon highs are headed into the mid-90s in all areas, which is about 6 to 8 degrees above average for the date. High humidity will push our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures to about 100 to 102 degrees this afternoon.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A strong ridge of high pressure will center itself over the ArkLaTex today. This will nudge the jetstream into the northern half of the country and that’s where the rain will stay for much of the week while the ArkLaTex stays dry. The high will keep our skies mostly sunny other than some early morning fog for the next day or two.

High pressure to keep our weather hot and dry this week

Some heat relief late this week with our next cold front expected late in the weekend: Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through at least Thursday. We may stay a few degrees below record highs, but it wouldn’t be surprising to reach 100 degrees at some point Wednesday or Thursday.

Our ridge of high pressure will finally break down late this week. We should feel temperatures ease a few degrees by Friday, with a stronger cold front set to move in late in the weekend. This front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the weekend, with highs dropping into the 80s next week.