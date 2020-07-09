Summer heat returns Thursday with a drier pattern, very hot temperatures this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain is moving out and the typical July heat is moving back in today. The hottest stretch of the Summer is likely on the way this weekend into next week.

High pressure is building in from the west and this will bring drier/sinking air which will put the brakes on any rain development for most of us. There is a complex of thunderstorms in the Plains that is moving in our direction, these storms will weaken but there is a chance a few isolated showers or thunderstorms develop in McCurtain County or southern Arkansas.

Given the hot and humid conditions, we could see a strong/storm or two if anything develops in the afternoon and evening heat. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather in place along and north of I-30 for the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risk Thursday

The story for the rest of the ArkLaTex for the forseeable future will be the impeding heatwave. Tempeartures will warm from the upper 70s at sunrise to the low and mid 90s this afternoon. High humidity remains in the pattern so heat index values or ‘feels like’ temperatures will approach 105 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday afternoon heat index temperatures

There isn’t much relief on the way as we will likely see a similar pattern tomorrow before the heat ramps up a few degrees this weekend. Weekend highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values between 108 and 110 degrees so heat advisories will make a return very soon.

Hot and dry weather will continue into the middle of next week. There is some hope rain will return late next week to break the upper 90s heat.

