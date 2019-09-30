Summer highs in September continue.. some relief possible late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  A strengthening ridge of high pressure early this week means a continuation of our September heatwave into the first week of October. It still looks like we could see some relief late this week and into the weekend.

If you’re outside before 10 a.m. you will be able to beat the heat as temperatures will go from the low 70s this morning to the upper 80s by noon. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with a light southeast breeze keeping humidity high but not oppressive. Heat index values will be just under 100 degrees. 

The ridge of high pressure will keep any showers across the region to our southwest. Expect little more than partly cloudy skies at times this afternoon and evening. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


Burn bans are holding across much of east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas due to the ongoing drought and heat. A cold front will approach the region Thursday/Friday and this may bring some lightly scattered rain. Even the GFS (American model) which is the most aggressive in bringing the front through shows very light accumulations.

GFS rainfall accumulations through Saturday night

Unfortunately, it won’t be enough to help. Forecast models are split on any potential cooler temperatures Friday through next weekend. For now I’ve held us in the upper 80s, with perhaps a subtle wind shift to the north dropping humidity. Some areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma could drop into the low/mid-80s – closer to normal for early October.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 94° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 75°

Thursday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Friday

88° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 88° 66°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 70°

Sunday

90° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 66°

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

7 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

