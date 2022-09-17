Summer has returned and apparently has no intention of leaving. However, Autumn, which begins Thursday 9/22/2022, may have a few things to say about that.

Current Futurecast Loop

7 Day Forecast

In the meantime a high-pressure system to our east is giving us a southeasterly flow, bringing in plenty of moisture. Be ready for a quick increase in humidity over the next couple of days. At this point, it appears the high pressure will increase, not only across our area but across much of the region. This will lead to a very humid and uncomfortable and hot weather pattern for much of the upcoming week. This includes the start of Autumn next Thursday and lasts into the following weekend.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning low temperatures will be from near 70 to the low 70s. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s as summer comes to an end and will last through the first weekend of Autumn. There is some good news coming our way, though. By next Monday, a very cool air mass will head our way as high-pressure moves well to our east. Morning lows will be falling into the low 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. It may be a bit late, but our first taste of Autumn will be worth the wait and it could be our next chance at rain.