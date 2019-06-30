Summertime thunderstorm chances will continue for the next few days.

Strong thunderstorms continue to develop over parts of the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning. south-southeast. It is capable of producing hail up to nickel sized at times. Some of the storms are capable of producing wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph but an isolated storm could briefly produce gusts to 60 mph. We currently do not have a watch in effect as any severe threat will likely be too short-lived and isolated. This large area of rain will continue to move Southwest through the ArkLaTex this morning. In its wake, expect a few rays of sunshine this afternoon that should warm us into the mid to upper 80s. That warmth will destabilize the atmosphere and create a few scattered pop-up storm that could also pose an isolated severe weather threat this afternoon. Check back here or continuously updated radar and forecast information from Futurecast. You can get more detailed radar information with the interactive radar on our main weather page here. Northwest Louisiana parish views are here. East Texas county views here. Northeast Texas county views here or Southwest Arkansas county views here.

As we look ahead to next week, the disturbance should be far enough away from our area in West Texas that we will only see a very small chance for the stray afternoon storm for Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall chances will increase once again Wednesday and Thursday as the system begins to move east. Models now indicate that upper-level high-pressure will build into the region by the end of the workweek. This will begin to limit the chance of rain for the Fourth of July and turn off the rain by next weekend. This upper level ridge will also bring above normal temperatures by the end of next week.