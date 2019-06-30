Summertime thunderstorm chances will continue for the next few days.

Similar to Saturday, we are seeing scattered showers and storms across the region. The thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The upper level trough continues to move westward. After sunset, thunderstorms will weaken. More thunderstorms will be possible for Monday. Daytime highs will be into the 80s.
A slight reduction of rain coverage will come on Tuesday. The rain chances will go back up for Wednesday. The ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex for Thursday.
With the upper ridge in place, rain chances will be out and temperatures will rise. Highs will rise into the middle 90s Friday into the weekend. Lows will remain steamy into the lower to middle 70s.