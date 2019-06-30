Summertime thunderstorm chances will continue for the next few days.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Similar to Saturday, we are seeing scattered showers and storms across the region. The thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The upper level trough continues to move westward. After sunset, thunderstorms will weaken. More thunderstorms will be possible for Monday. Daytime highs will be into the 80s.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A slight reduction of rain coverage will come on Tuesday. The rain chances will go back up for Wednesday. The ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex for Thursday.

Highs for Monday

With the upper ridge in place, rain chances will be out and temperatures will rise. Highs will rise into the middle 90s Friday into the weekend. Lows will remain steamy into the lower to middle 70s.

The next seven days

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Monday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
21%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
71°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
72°

74°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
83°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss