Sun returns Thursday, pleasant weather this weekend, thunderstorms return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have to wait a few hours for the rain and clouds to clear, but once they do, a pleasant and dry pattern will take over for much of the day and through the upcoming weekend.

The last of the rain showers are moving through the region at the moment and should taper off in most areas by sunrise. We may see a lingering pocket of mist and drizzle through mid-morning.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The back edge of the cloud cover is now moving into our east Texas counties, and we will see sun return to all areas late this morning and throughout the afternoon. The next chance of rain will be early next week.

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s so you’ll want a jacket for a few hours. A pleasant afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 60s, and a few areas reaching 70 degrees across the northern ArkLaTex where sunshine will return earlier in the day.

A reinforcing cold front will keep the north breeze and dry air flowing in tonight and tomorrow. Expect temperatures to drop off a few degrees Friday, but it will still be a comfortable and dry pattern.

We have another amazing weekend lined up as we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and low 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will return early next week. As of now the threat for severe weather Monday looks low.

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.