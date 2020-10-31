Sunday’s cold front to reinforce the drier air heading into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is looking great outside with comfortable temperatures. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight. A light jacket may be needed if you heading out. A cold front will move in late tonight and tomorrow morning to reinforce the drier air. Sunday is looking great with highs in the 60s and 70s. Also, make sure to turn your clocks back an hour for Daylight Saving Time. In addition, we will lose an hour of daylight.

The upcoming work week is looking great too. The coldest nights will come on Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s. A warming trend will occur heading into midweek. Daytime highs will return back into the 70s. The tropics are active again.

Tropical Depression 29

In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Twenty Nine in the Caribbean. Either tonight or Sunday, TD 29 will become Eta. Eta will be the farthest we have made it into the Greek alphabet. In 2005, we reached Zeta in December. The forecast calls for the system to become a hurricane next week. We will continue to keep our eyes on this storm!

The next seven days

