Sunday’s cold front will produce showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nice afternoon for college football in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are hot but at least it is dry outdoors. However, we do have some changes on the way for the region. This afternoon, a cold front is producing showers and thunderstorms across Central Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. The thunderstorms should remain below severe limits. The front will arrive in our area Sunday.

Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the middle 70s. For Sunday, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms as temperatures heat up. Thunderstorms will develop over the northern parts of the region and slide down to Interstate 20. For Monday, most of the region should be rain-free but we could see a few showers and thunderstorms south of Interstate 20. Despite the cold front passage, temperatures will stay hot into the lower and middle 90s.

Invest 91-L latest

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to get stronger in the open Atlantic as a Category 3 storm. In the Gulf of Mexico, Invest 91-L will be moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico for midweek. The moisture will stay away from the ArkLaTex thanks to the cold front. However, we will see more heavy rain from SE Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The next seven days