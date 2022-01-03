Sunny and cold weather continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arctic air will keep a firm grip on the region Monday, after a very cold morning we should see a few weather improvements this afternoon, but it will remain chilly throughout the day.

It will be another morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, so make sure you are layered up if you’re outside prior to noon. Clouds have moved east overnight so that will bring the sun back today, and the wind will be very light, so we won’t be dealing with the painful wind-chill temperatures that we experienced throughout the day Sunday.

Expect the sunshine to push our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, and wind will be out of the northeast at 5 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This Arctic air is extremely dry, so we won’t have any clouds, and the humidity will be very low leaving your lips chapped and skin dry so make sure you stay hydrated.

After a sunny and cool afternoon skies will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the 20s. We will have freezing temperatures in most areas between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday so make sure you protect your pipes, pets, and plants again.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night

There will be a change in wind direction Tuesday, as winds will be out of the southeast and that will warm our temperatures into the upper 50s. It may breezy at times with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour, so that is going to offset that warm-up and make it feel fairly cool throughout the day. We’ll be in the low 60s Wednesday with an increase in clouds and another shot of cold air coming in Wednesday afternoon as a cold front arrives.

This front will stir up a few clouds, but the chance of any rainfall is looking very low Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but we may manage to squeeze out a few light accumulations early Thursday morning in Arkansas or Louisiana.

It will turn very cold again behind this front with highs dropping into the 50s Thursday, and possibly the 40s Friday.

A warm front will move over the ArkLaTex late Saturday bringing a slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s over the weekend.