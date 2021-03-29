Sunny and comfortable Monday, a few strong storms return late Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The quiet and comfortable weather we enjoyed Sunday will return Monday, soak up that sunshine as rain and thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday into Wednesday.

For your Monday morning, temperatures will start out in the low to mid-40s, so grab a jacket as it feels more like Winter than Spring early today. We may even have a few areas in the 30s prior to sunrise.

High pressure will bring another day of sunshine, and high temperatures will warm into the low and mid-70s this afternoon. A south breeze will be light early but increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon. Clouds will arrive late tonight before a chance of rain returns at times Tuesday, with thunderstorms likely developing Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We are at the time of year where any cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms. Right now it looks like there is potential for a severe storm or two late Tuesday, mainly bringing high wind or large hail. No widespread severe weather is expected at this time. The threat of tornadoes is on everyone’s mind after this weekend, but the tornado threat late Tuesday into early Wednesday is very low.

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning (level 1 threat). If we see any strong storms it will likely be in the 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday window.

Severe weather risk late Tuesday into early Wednesday

We could see some heavy rain across southern Arkansas due to the initial slow movement of the front which may bring multiple rounds of thunderstorms near or just south of I-30. While most areas will average less than an inch of rain, some spots along I-30 could pick up 2 or more inches leading to a localized flash flood threat.

The severe weather threat will end Wednesday morning, but a few lingering showers and isolated storms will continue through the early afternoon, especially south of I-20. Temperatures will cool into the 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

Wonderful weather is expected Thursday through Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sun late this week and into the holiday weekend.