Sunny and comfortable with sometimes breezy conditions today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Wednesday! Today is the autumnal equinox or the first day of Fall, and accordingly, we are enjoying a nice temperature drop this morning. You will love the weather pattern through Friday.

Quite the change in the past 24 hours. A surge of cool and dry air is arriving behind yesterday’s cold front, and temperatures have fallen into the low 50s north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas, where you may need a jacket during the early morning hours. Most areas will be in the upper 50s or low 60s at sunrise.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

The crisp Fall air will be around for much of the morning. Sunny skies are expected from sunrise until sunset and we may not see rain return until the middle of next week. The only weather complaint today may be the wind. A north breeze may gust up to 20 to 25 miles per hour at times later this morning through the afternoon.

If it’s not cool enough for you this morning, give it another 24 hours. There will be a chill in the air tonight as clear skies and light wind after sunset will let our overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40s and 50s in all areas.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning

High-pressure north of the ArkLaTex will continue to steer dry air in from the northeast Thursday and Friday. This will result in sunny skies, low humidity, and enjoyable highs in the low to mid-80s.

We may feel a little heat come back this weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the weekend mornings will remain on the cool side so outdoor activities will be great in the mornings.