Sunny and cool Friday, warmer weekend with a chance of rain Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMS) – High pressure will bring us a sunny and cool Friday, it will be warmer this weekend, but we are watching for rain returning Sunday, and perhaps Thanksgiving Day as well.

Grab the warm winter jacket this morning, as your early day temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, with temperatures below freezing in some areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma. As we continue through the morning and afternoon it should feel better than yesterday given we will have much lighter wind, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and all-day sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you have outdoor plans this evening into tonight make sure you’re bundled up as we are headed for another frosty night. This will be the coldest kickoff temperatures of the high school football season, if you’re headed to the games tonight tailgate and first half temperatures will be in the 50s or 40s, with 4th quarter temperatures in the low to mid-40s under clear skies with a light east breeze.

Overnight lows will eventually fall into the 30s, but it looks like most of us will stay just above freezing. If you are concerned about any outdoor plants, cover them up or bring them inside tonight as we could see temperatures near freezing at sunrise Sunday, especially across southern Arkansas.

Friday night forecast low temperatures

Saturday’s weather pattern changes will be subtle but result in great weather. After the cold start to the day, a light south breeze will help to warm our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s, with a few high altitude clouds giving us partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

These clouds will be building ahead of our next cold front which is forecast to move in on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty with the timing, but we may begin to see some scattered showers develop Sunday morning across the northern ArkLaTex. These showers will move south during the afternoon and evening bringing a chance of rain to the remainder of the ArkLaTex. If you have outdoor plans I can’t guarantee you’ll avoid rain, but any accumulations should be light with less than a quarter-inch of rain expected in all areas. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cool and dry air behind the front will bring a chilly start to next week, but we should have dry and pleasant weather Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, forecast models remain in good agreement that a cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Mentally prepare for what will be a rainy and cool Thanksgiving holiday, but there is some wiggle room for this forecast to change.