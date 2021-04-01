Sunny and cool weather Thursday, warmer Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After several weeks of thunderstorms, all is turning quiet with the weather pattern today, and an extended run of dry weather is expected through the middle of next week.

For your Thursday morning, it’s pretty cold out there, as temperatures before 10 a.m. will be in the 30s and 40s. Grab a jacket, leave the umbrella at home as we will enjoy all-day sunshine today.

Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees by noon, with highs in all areas reaching the mid-60s this afternoon. Wind will be light early in the day, but turn breezy by noon with a north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. This will keep temperatures feeling cooler than the advertised mid-60s, but the sunshine will feel great if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon.

Wind will relax after sunset so we are headed for another clear and cold night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, a few locations in Arkansas may drop to near freezing, for an hour or two around sunrise Friday. If you are worried about any plants it might be a good idea to cover them tonight.

Thursday night into Friday morning lows

We won’t have to worry about a freeze this weekend. Mornings will be cool, but by Easter Sunday a warming trend will push highs closer to normal in the mid-70s. A few clouds are expected this weekend, but we continue to leave the forecast dry. Warmer weather will arrive next week as we will be in the 80s for much of the week.

6 to 10 day temperature outlook

Along with the above normal temperatures precipitation will be below average for the next 6 to 10 days. Our next chance of rain will be sometime during the middle of next week with slight rain chances in the forecast Wednesday.